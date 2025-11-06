Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Queensland superstar Leap To Fame set to start as hot favourite in NZ Cup

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Leap To Fame is odds-on to win the $1 milliion IRT NZ Cup at Addington on Tuesday. Photo / Scott Hamilton

Leap To Fame is odds-on to win the $1 milliion IRT NZ Cup at Addington on Tuesday. Photo / Scott Hamilton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australian champion Leap To Fame faces a new challenge in next Tuesday’s $1 million IRT New Zealand Cup.

The Queensland pacing hero is dominating the market for the great race, opening at $1.60, and is a confirmed starter after landing in Christchurch, as opposed to last season when he was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save