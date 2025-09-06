“We’ve been waiting for him for a long time as we had tried to get him going as a two-year-old,” Gerard said.
“You can see how big and lanky he is and I think if we had pushed on, it could have gone the wrong way for him.
“We have been patient, given him a couple of trials and he has not put a foot wrong.
“It’s super exciting today as we’ve had a tough time lately and this is a reward for all the staff at home who have been putting in the hard yards.
“He is a good horse, we thought he was and it gives us confidence with a win like this.”
Rooke admitted the horse had done plenty wrong but just had too much ability for his rivals.
“There wasn’t as much pace as I thought there was on paper and ideally I would have liked to be behind one [with cover],” he said.
“He has done everything wrong, came around the bend on the wrong leg, but I made sure he was balanced and although he waited for a bit of company, he has a very big engine.
“I think he will get a mile no problem and that gives you plenty of options as he is a very nice horse.”
Purchased by Ballymore Stables, Paul Moroney and Catheryne Bruggeman for $115,000 out of the Wentwood Grange draft during the Book 2 Sale at Karaka in 2024, Affirmative Action comes from an extended family that includes Fast And Sexy, who was placed in Group 1 company as a two-year-old, while dual stakes winner Contessa Vanessa also features.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk