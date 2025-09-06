Affirmative Action dented some big reputations in the Sir Colin Meads Trophy at Ellerslie. Photo / Kenton Wright

Trainer Pam Gerard had been confident of a good showing from her lightly-raced three-year-old Affirmative Action – and that’s exactly what she got when the showy gelding upset the applecart at a Fixed Odds quote of $91 when taking out the Sir Colin Meads Trophy at Ellerslie on Saturday.

The son of the 2019 Everest (1200m) winner Yes Yes Yes had finished third behind To Bravery Born over 1100m at Taupō last month and improved markedly for Saturday’s first stakes race on the Ellerslie card as punters ignored his claims completely.

Rider George Rooke took the bull by the horns and went forward at the start to sit outside leader Lady Iris, where his mount relaxed beautifully.

Traveling like a winner at the 300m, Affirmative Action took control and despite being pushed all the way by He Who Dares, held on to win by a long neck, running a respectable 1.12.54 for the journey on the Soft 6 surface that was slowed by rain throughout the day.

Gerard was all smiles as she accepted congratulations from a large group of owners.