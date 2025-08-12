“We have had Liam O’Keefe, the track manager at Flemington, who has been a big part of the project over the past eight months,” Taylor said.

“We have what they would call core and swept the tracks. We have put another sand carpet on top and there has been a lot of verti-draining and a bit more coring.

“We had to reseed some of the track because there were a couple of bare patches, which is expected with the works we did. We are now just waiting for the grass to grow.”

Race is due to have one final set of trials on the surface to determine whether it can proceed with a planned return to racing on September 6.

“It has been a long, slow process and it is just nice to tick that next step off,” Taylor said.

“It is tracking in the right direction. At this time of year, the grass growth is minimal and that will only improve as we get into the next month and further.

“We have had just over 100 horses gallop on the course proper over the last four weeks. We had 30 horses trial this morning and then we will have a bigger set of trials of roughly 80-90 horses in a fortnight. We will get that tick of approval and then we will be ready for September 6.”

It has been a frustrating process for the club, local trainers, owners and punters, and Taylor is hoping it will be rewarded for its patience in the coming weeks.

“A credit to the whole, team, especially the track team, they have put in a lot of hard work to that surface and to see it coming to fruition now is pleasing and exciting for everyone,” he said.

“The local trainers have been extremely patient, having to float to every meeting and go elsewhere to trial and gallop. They have done an incredible job and to see the results they have had over that time has been incredible.

“It is only going to improve for them over the next wee while and having the course proper back for them on a weekly basis is a positive for everyone.”

Mike Breslin was one of the local trainers to utilise the grass trials at Awapuni on Tuesday and he is looking forward to racing’s return to the surface next month.

“We have all got our fingers crossed to get racing back on the grass at Awapuni, it is essential for our businesses,” he said.

“I think the track will be superb, but in my opinion, it is just going to have to be gently-gently until they get some decent spring [grass] growth.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk