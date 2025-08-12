Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Positive signs at Awapuni as track passes latest trials test

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Awapuni's turf track has needed more time than initially expected to settle after a refurbishment. Photo / Peter Rubery

Awapuni's turf track has needed more time than initially expected to settle after a refurbishment. Photo / Peter Rubery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A return to racing on Awapuni’s grass track is inching closer, and it passed its first test for that return after a successful set of trials on the surface on Tuesday.

Thirty horses lined up over five heats at the track and Race’s general manager of racing Brad Taylor said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save