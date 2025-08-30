She was the slowest to leave the starting gates and settled last in the early stages of the $80,000 race but quickly recovered and slid forward around the outside to sit in fifth behind War Princess, Swiss Prince, Country Salon and Churmatt.

The Stephen Marsh-trained stablemates Churmatt and Swiss Prince pushed forward together to stake their claim with 300m to run, but they were quickly joined by Platinum Diamond out wide on the track.

The filly burst to the lead and pulled ahead of Churmatt in the closing stages, winning by half a length. Swiss Prince was another three lengths away in third. The time was 1:16.67 on a heavy 10 track.

“She’s a special filly,” Latta said. “She paraded a little bit fresher today. We’d given her a couple of weeks in the paddock to freshen her up slightly. She showed that she’s very smart.

“We were hoping for a better track today to give us a nice line on her, but it was a stronger field and she just keeps stepping up. She does everything so effortlessly and easily. She’s a very easy filly.

“It’s great for Neville McAlister, Kevin Dixon and Trevor Tomlins. They’re fantastic owners and they’re all here today, so we’re very happy.”

Platinum Diamond is forming a special partnership with Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz, who has ridden her four times for four wins, including the feature treble.

“She’s an amazing horse,” Queiroz said. “I was confident going into the race, but her performance was very impressive. She ran home so strongly in the last 300m.”

Platinum Diamond was bred by Beaufort Downs and was offered in its Book 2 draft at Karaka in 2024, where Latta secured her for $90,000. She has now had five starts for four wins and $158,975 in stakes.

Saturday’s commanding performance prompted the TAB to trim Platinum Diamond from $16 to $12 for the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton on November 8.

She now shares third favouritism with In Haste and Little Black Dress. Tajana is the favourite at $5, with To Cap It All holds $10 second favouritism.

“We may look to head to the South Island early with her now,” Latta said. “We’ll get her home and see how she pulls up from this.

“There’s a lack of 3-year-old races in the Central Districts this spring. I don’t really want to take her up north if we’re going south in November.”

