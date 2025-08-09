Jesko shook off Hey Hey Hey at the second-last and went for gold, however, Captains Run stalked him along the inner and put his head in front turning for home. Safely over the last fence, he strode away to win by an increasing seven-length margin from a gallant Jesko, with Nedwin further back in third.

Trainer Dan O’Leary was beaming with pride after he greeted his charge back at the Riccarton birdcage.

“That was a huge thrill as this is such a time-honoured race,” O’Leary said.

“It is the 150th year and there are not a lot of sporting occasions in New Zealand that have that history, so to win it now is just so special.

“Josh rode a beautiful race and it all worked out well as he [Captains Run] jumped good and travelled well.

“The horse improved from last week and I thought he would be better today.”

O’Leary is no stranger to big-race success, having co-owned Group 1 Auckland Cup (3200m) and Group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) winner Who Shot Thebarman, who also was placed in a Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m), alongside his three brothers.

“I thought when Who Shot Thebarman won the Auckland Cup, our whole family was there and we had a wonderful day,” he said.

“When he ran third in the Melbourne Cup it was even bigger but this one also rates as a pretty special day.”

A mud-spattered Parker was finding it difficult to put into words what the victory meant to him.

“I’m finding it hard to describe how I feel, but it is the best feeling in the world,” he said.

“He just jumped superbly and has gone an amazing race as he just ran his heart out.

“Dan said ‘just don’t let go of him until the end’ and this time I didn’t.

“What a horse as he looks a picture and the team at home have done a wonderful job.

“His jumping ability is so good as his jumps are so sleek.

“I was told to be on the inside rail and that’s what I did and it just worked out for us.

“You can’t beat this feeling; there’s nothing like it.”

Bred and raced by O’Leary and his wife Jane, Captains Run was adding just the second victory to his career record, which also includes 14 placings and now over $234,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk