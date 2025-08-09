Advertisement
Perennial placegetter Captains Run picks Grand day to finally come out on top

NZ Herald
An elated Joshua Parker after winning the Grand National at Riccarton on Captains Run. Photo / Ajay Berry

Captains Run finally shed his big-race bridesmaid tag in the 150th running of the Racecourse Hotel Grand National Steeplechase at Riccarton on Saturday.

Billed as a two-horse war between favourite Jesko, who had won the Koral the week before, and West Coast, who was looking for his fourth win

