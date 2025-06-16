One Ascot rides multiplies into 10 for James McDonald

That has not lasted long. For personal reasons (a family friend’s wedding) McDonald isn’t riding for the whole carnival, so will be at Ascot for only the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Last-minute Royal Ascot rides are notoriously hard to come by, even for a generational talent like McDonald, because many of the biggest stables and ownership groups in this part of the world have retained riders, while many of the other key rides

are snapped up through prior associations.

Yet McDonald, who wasn’t even going to be at Ascot, could have 10 or even 12 rides over the three days.

“I got a call late on Friday from Wathnan Racing, which is owned by the Emir of Qatar [Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani] and asked if I wanted to ride a few of their horses,” McDonald told the Herald.

“It came about through two of their top men in Ollie Tait and Richard Brown and obviously it’s a wonderful honour to be riding for the Emir.

“Soon after that, the phone started to ring a bit more and I had four other trainers from England contact me on Friday alone.

“With riding down here [Saturday] and then flying all the way to England, it has been tricky juggling it all, but I have at least 10 and maybe 12 rides, and a few more could come in.

“I have a really good book [tomorrow], including of course Carl Spackler, who I’m really excited about, while I’ve also picked up the ride on Dubai Future in the Gold Cup [on Friday] and again, that’s something really special.

“So to get that many rides at such short notice when you think of how many horses are already pre-committed and how strong the jockeys’ rooms are at Ascot, it is pretty amazing.”

While Royal Ascot success is nothing new to McDonald, most famously riding the part New Zealand-owned and Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip to win the King’s Stand Stakes in 2022, McDonald admits the constant calls on Friday and the new tie-up with Wathnan Racing has reignited one of the few racing dreams he hasn’t achieved.

“I know how competitive it is up there but I’d still love to ride in their Derby one day, that would be one of my ultimates,” he said.

“So when you get opportunities like I have this week, you take them, even if it means flying across the world for just a few days, because you never know where they can lead.”

McDonald will have his first race ride on the dashing looking Carl Spackler, with his striking white face, in the opener on a stunning first day of the Royal meeting before he partners Underwriter in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes.

He will then try and win his second King’s Stand Stakes, although it is

now called the King Charles III Stakes, when he partners Aesterius (R3, No20) against defending champion Australian mare Asfoora (No 12) in the day’s premier sprint.

As if that wasn’t enough equine mega wattage for one day, the race of the day, and maybe the entire week, comes in the St James’ Palace Stakes, Race 4 at 3.20am.

It sees a rare clash of the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas winners, as Ruling Court (English), Field Of Gol (Irish) and Henri Matisse (French) all meet to decide the title of Europe’s best 3-year-old miler.

Royal Ascot highlights

1 - James McDonald with a strong book of rides the first three days.

2 - Aussie mare Asfoora defending her King Charles III (Group 1) title in the early hours of Wednesday.

3 - A rare clash of the English, Irish and French 2000 Guineas winners in a stunning St James’ Palace (Wednesday, 3.20am).

4 - Kiwi syndication company Go Racing having runners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, certain to be a New Zealand first.

5 - McDonald riding in the historic Ascot Gold Cup early on Friday.

●All five days of the Royal Ascot meeting will be shown live on Trackside TV, with the TAB providing fixed-odds betting on all races.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.