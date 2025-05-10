Manning was thrilled to see his charge finally get a stakes win he felt had been a long time coming.

“She deserved that as she has been up a long time but you wouldn’t know it with her work this week,” Manning said.

“She has been so unlucky in those stakes races and today she got up and had some luck on her side.

“In saying that it was just a gorgeous ride by Kelly. I don’t give her any instructions as she does plenty of homework, but she got rolling at the right time and in the best part of the track to make her challenge.

“Dark Destroyer really fought hard but my mare is bloody tough and I knew that she wouldn’t take a backward step if it got down to a dogfight.

“We haven’t thought too far ahead and she may go to the paddock now, but this is a race and track I love and this makes it three wins in the race after I won it with Lord Peregrine and Pump Up The Volume, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

Manning was also delighted with the performance of his mare Finest Hour, who finished fifth in the Australian Turf Club Autumn Sprint Final (1200m) at Trentham, but was beaten by less than half a length.

“Finest Hour is a mare I bought off gavelhouse.com and she just keeps improving,” he said.

“She went a tough race today and the goal with her is to get some black type next season as she is closely related to Detonator Jack and Madison County, who was a multiple Group 1 winner, so when she hits the breeding barn that black type will be very important for her.”

Nigella Lane is a daughter of well-performed mare Casabella Lane, who won six races including the Group 2 Japan NZ Trophy (1600m).

She has now won six of her 26 starts and more than $217,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk