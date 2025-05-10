Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Nigella Lane outruns Dark Destroyer for ‘deserved’ Rotorua Cup victory

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Nigella Lane and Kelly Myers (left) just got the better of Dark Destroyer in the Rotorua Cup. Photo / Kenton Wright.

Rugged mare Nigella Lane got the big race win she has deserved all season when she ground down gallant pacemaker Dark Destroyer to take out the Listed Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup (2200m) on Saturday.

The Ralph Manning-prepared daughter of Niagara has been a model of consistency without tasting victory in her last five starts with placings in the Listed Wairarapa Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m), Listed Kaimai Stakes (2000m) and an unlucky runner-up finish in the Manawatū Breeders’ Stakes (2050m) after winning the Thames Cup (1600m) at Te Aroha in January.

Adept on all surfaces, rider Kelly Myers was happy to sit the mare towards the rear of a compact field before weaving between runners approaching the home turn.

Veteran galloper Dark Destroyer had adopted the unusual role of pacemaker and was making a great fist of things as he swung for home with a two-length margin on his nearest rival, including Nigella Lane, who was charging into the fray.

Dark Destroyer showed plenty of fight but had to yield to Nigella Lane at the 100m and she went on to win by a long neck with New Plymouth visitor Our Jumala also finishing strongly to take third.

Manning was thrilled to see his charge finally get a stakes win he felt had been a long time coming.

“She deserved that as she has been up a long time but you wouldn’t know it with her work this week,” Manning said.

“She has been so unlucky in those stakes races and today she got up and had some luck on her side.

“In saying that it was just a gorgeous ride by Kelly. I don’t give her any instructions as she does plenty of homework, but she got rolling at the right time and in the best part of the track to make her challenge.

“Dark Destroyer really fought hard but my mare is bloody tough and I knew that she wouldn’t take a backward step if it got down to a dogfight.

“We haven’t thought too far ahead and she may go to the paddock now, but this is a race and track I love and this makes it three wins in the race after I won it with Lord Peregrine and Pump Up The Volume, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

Manning was also delighted with the performance of his mare Finest Hour, who finished fifth in the Australian Turf Club Autumn Sprint Final (1200m) at Trentham, but was beaten by less than half a length.

“Finest Hour is a mare I bought off gavelhouse.com and she just keeps improving,” he said.

“She went a tough race today and the goal with her is to get some black type next season as she is closely related to Detonator Jack and Madison County, who was a multiple Group 1 winner, so when she hits the breeding barn that black type will be very important for her.”

Nigella Lane is a daughter of well-performed mare Casabella Lane, who won six races including the Group 2 Japan NZ Trophy (1600m).

She has now won six of her 26 starts and more than $217,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

