Rugged mare Nigella Lane got the big race win she has deserved all season when she ground down gallant pacemaker Dark Destroyer to take out the Listed Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup (2200m) on Saturday.
The Ralph Manning-prepared daughter of Niagara has been a model of consistency without tasting victory in her last five starts with placings in the Listed Wairarapa Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m), Listed Kaimai Stakes (2000m) and an unlucky runner-up finish in the Manawatū Breeders’ Stakes (2050m) after winning the Thames Cup (1600m) at Te Aroha in January.
Adept on all surfaces, rider Kelly Myers was happy to sit the mare towards the rear of a compact field before weaving between runners approaching the home turn.
Veteran galloper Dark Destroyer had adopted the unusual role of pacemaker and was making a great fist of things as he swung for home with a two-length margin on his nearest rival, including Nigella Lane, who was charging into the fray.
Dark Destroyer showed plenty of fight but had to yield to Nigella Lane at the 100m and she went on to win by a long neck with New Plymouth visitor Our Jumala also finishing strongly to take third.