Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand’s unluckiest pacer Hawkeye Pierce finally drawn to show his best at Alexandra Park

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hawkeye Pierce and Tony Herlihy are the ones to beat at Alexandra Park tonight. Photo / Trish Dunell

Hawkeye Pierce and Tony Herlihy are the ones to beat at Alexandra Park tonight. Photo / Trish Dunell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hot favourite Hawkeye Pierce could be forgiven for being a touch confused when he scores up from barrier 2 in the race of the night at Alexandra Park tonight.

Because the 4-year-old is far more used to bad draws and hard runs than what he faces over 1700m tonight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save