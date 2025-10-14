Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

New Zealand’s chances of scaling racing’s Everest improve after draw

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jimmysstar has been a revelation since transferring to Australia and is now third favourite for the Everest.

Three horses with strong New Zealand connections head the market for the A$20 million Everest in Sydney on Saturday after the barrier draw.

Ka Ying Rising, who started his career with a trial win in New Zealand before being sold to an owner in China to be raced in Hong

