New Zealand’s chances of scaling racing’s Everest improve after draw

Superstar Kiwi jockey James McDonald has been confirmed to partner her, choosing the daughter of Zoustar over stablemate Lady Shenandoah.
Former New Zealand-trained sprinter Jimmysstar, who is still part-owned here, is the $9 third favourite even after drawing barrier 11, which may not be a disaster as he tends to get back in his races.
The field for the A$20million Everest to be run at Randwick on Saturday is:-
1: Ka Ying Rising (barrier 7)
2: Briasa (10)
3: Overpass (9)
4: Jimmysstar (11)
5: War Machine (4)
6: Mazu (2)
7: Jedibeel (8)
8: Angel Capital (3)
9: Joliestar (5)
10: Lady Shenandoah (6)
11: Magic Time (12)
12: Tempted (1)
