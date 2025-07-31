Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Karaka Millions winner Velocious sold for A$1.625 million on Wednesday night.

New Zealand racing syndication company Go Racing has completed a magical 12 hours on both sides of the world.

The Auckland-based racehorse syndicator is run by Albert Bosma and after enormous success here, it has increased its Australian and European investment in recent seasons.

Both paid huge dividends late Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday morning with a unique double.

Go Racing and its syndicate members sold Karaka Millions winner Velocious for A$1.625 million ($1.77m) at an online auction on Wednesday night, with Australian-based breeding and racing giants Yulong the buyer.

“She had less than 10 owners in her syndicate so it has been a huge result for everybody involved,” Bosma said.