Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New stars of jumps racing light up Riccarton as Nationals loom

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Dictation never looked like being beaten in the Sydenham Hurdles at Riccarton yesterday. Photo / Ajay Berry

Dictation never looked like being beaten in the Sydenham Hurdles at Riccarton yesterday. Photo / Ajay Berry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speed is rarely the most important weapon for a steeplechaser, but it was the crucial factor in Jesko landing a tidal wave of bets in the Koral at Riccarton on Saturday.

The new star of New Zealand jumps racing was backed from $2.15 into $1.30 in the feature jumps race,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save