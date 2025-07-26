As the race continued, the Stephen Marsh-prepared Ortega kept in touch with Ribkraka and became his only danger as she challenged him on the outer in the home straight for apprentice Jack Taplin, and got in a decisive stride right on the line to head him for the victory.

“She was very good and very tough today,” Marsh said.

“She was a while in between runs last time and got taken on at Rotorua, which caused her downfall. We wanted to back her up and she showed the benefit of that decision today.

“Young Jack Taplin couldn’t believe how she stayed on her feet as he said she had to hurdle one of the fallen runners.

“It was very nice to get the win but you never want to see a fall like that as that is not what racing is all about and I just hope everyone involved is okay.”

Marsh will now take time to reassess his next moves with Ortega but believes she is in the right form to carry on over the next few months.

“She probably doesn’t really like that deep ground now and enjoyed the Te Rapa surface, which is never like a bog winter track,” he said.

“With her going so well now and being rock-hard fit, I can see her picking up some good money over the next few months as she gets footing to suit.”

Raced by Marsh, Dylan Johnson and American-based stable client Dennis Foster, Ortega is a daughter of Reliable Man and out of the stakes-placed Rip Van Winkle mare Rayas. She has now won three of her 12 starts, while she also finished third in the 2024 Listed Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Ōtaki.

A post-race inquiry resulted in Ribkraka being disqualified from his second placing for causing serious interference while the meeting was set back one race to allow the four riders to depart the track.

