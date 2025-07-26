Ortega won the race that was marred by a shocking fall at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright
Four jockeys were taken to hospital by ambulance after a nasty fall at a Te Rapa race meet in the Waikato today.
The fall extinguished the chances of four of the nine runners in the Property Brokers Taumarunui 3YO (1400), overshadowing a fine victory by talented filly Ortega.
The race changed in dramatic fashion when Illuminated Miss clipped the heels of race favourite Ribkraka as that runner crossed to the lead at the 1000m mark. The subsequent chain effect saw Gina Rosa, Gracetheace and I Park all hit the deck, leaving the rest of the field to continue on.
The four jockeys in the fall, Hayley Hassman, Rihaan Goyaram, Ashlee Strawbridge and Ace Lawson-Carroll, were transferred to Waikato Hospital by ambulance immediately after the race with a variety of injuries, although all were said to be conscious and speaking to ambulance personnel.
The four horses also escaped serious injury, although all had scrapes, bumps and scratches.