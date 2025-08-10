Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mick On Monday: Everest pressure could pave way for Kiwi lass

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Alabama Lass and Lynsey Satherley were too fast for their black-type rivals in Saturday's Te Rapa trial. Photo / Kenton Wright

Alabama Lass and Lynsey Satherley were too fast for their black-type rivals in Saturday's Te Rapa trial. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spring sizzle

August 23: $150,000 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate, Te Rapa

September 6: $400,000 Proisir Plate, Ellerslie; A$750,000 Moir Stakes, The Valley

September 27: $400,000 Howden Insurance Mile, Te Rapa

October 18: $550,000 Livamol Classic, Ellerslie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The enormously altered Australian sprinting landscape may have gifted Matamata flyer Alabama Lass a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save