Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Melbourne Cup: The remarkable story of 1983 winner Kiwi and New Zealand’s greatest triumph

Michael Burgess
By
8 mins to read
Melbourne Cup 2023's Seeing is believing promo. Video / Flemington Racecourse

There have been many memorable Melbourne Cup successes for New Zealand horses but none as unlikely – or unforgettable – as the 1983 race. Michael Burgess looks back at an impossible

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing