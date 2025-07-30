Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Matt Kelso and lass out to restore New Zealand training pride

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Alabama Lass, ridden by Craig Williams, won a A$500,000 race at Flemington in March. Photo / Pat Scala

Alabama Lass, ridden by Craig Williams, won a A$500,000 race at Flemington in March. Photo / Pat Scala

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ken Kelso has a plan to right one of the wrongs of the transtasman thoroughbred racing season, which ends today.

And while he knows it won’t be easy to pull off, at least he knows he has done it before.

The Matamata horseman and his wife Bev train two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save