Willydoit has been one of the finds of the 3-year-old crop this season and Hashizume has been right by his side throughout, riding him in every trial and race-day appearance up to February 1, when Kevin Stott took the reins in his absence.

The son of Tarzino has won three of his four starts and is currently rated a $2 favourite for the $1.25 million Group 1 Trackside New Zealand Derby (2400m) on Champions Day next month, his next target after Saturday’s assignment.

“He’s a very easy-going type of horse and in a good way, he doesn’t know anything or worry about anything,” Hashizume said. “He’s won at 1400m and a mile, but when you look at him, he looks like a big 4-year-old staying type.

“Whatever he’s doing now is just a bonus, he’ll go 2100m, no problem.”

A grateful Hashizume will reunite with the gelding on Wednesday for his final gallop, under the watchful eye of trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy.

“Shaun has been supporting me since I was a three- and four-kilo claimer,” he said. “If this horse was with another stable, I probably would’ve been taken off by now, so it’s very special to me that Shaun, Emma and the owners have that belief in me.

“Hopefully I can get a result for them too.”

Explosive filly Hankee Alpha is another of Hashizume’s feature rides on Saturday, taking her place in the Listed Trevor and Coralie Eagle Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m). Prepared by Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, Hankee Alpha produced outstanding victories on her first two starts, before finishing a meritorious fifth in the Group 3 Almanzor Trophy (1200m) on Karaka Millions Night.

“She showed me a lot in the first trial I rode her in, then I went on my holiday after that,” Hashizume said.

“She was showing so much in her gallops and the Wexford team did a great job to settle her in her races and show that turn of foot that she’s got.

“I watched her last start at the racecourse [Ellerslie] and she was good, she was strong late and had a lot of time between runs there. I galloped her last Saturday and on Monday and she felt better and better, so I’m very excited to ride her too.

“Since the day I fell, Andrew and Lance have messaged me every week or so and told me they will be there when I came back, which gave me a lot of motivation. They’re very supportive.”

While Hashizume won’t be taking too many more rides on his return, he jumped at the opportunity to partner another rising Wexford star in Tomodachi. A winner in four of her six starts, Hashizume rode the mare on debut and will be back on board in the Open 1200m.

“She’s a very good horse,” he said. “She’ll definitely be competitive in stakes races this prep, so hopefully I can get a result and stay on her.

“On my first day back, I just want to be concentrating on four or five horses and I trust Leith [Innes, agent] to do what’s best for me.”

