Mary Shan suggests promising spring with comeback victory

Mary Shan and Matt Cameron make a successful return at Wanganui. Photo / Jane Davidson

Quality mare Mary Shan launched her spring campaign in stunning fashion when she stormed home to capture the Cloudsoft Accounting Systems Open at Wanganui.

The Andrew Forsman-prepared 5-year-old was fitted for her resuming run with a pair of Taupō trials, finishing second in the first one over 900m behind Captured By Love before going one better a fortnight later over 1100m with raceday rider Matthew Cameron in the saddle.

With the race expected to be run at breakneck speed with several noted frontrunners engaged, the opposite played out as the well-supported Cosentino set up a leisurely pace to suit himself with only Amend prepared to look him in the eye in the early stages.

Cameron had Mary Shan back beyond midfield before he began to get handier on the daughter of Almanzor as the field raced towards the home turn.

Amend quickly mastered Cosentino after straightening for home and shot two lengths clear of her rivals, however, Mary Shan was just starting to wind up widest on the track.