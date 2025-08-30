Mary Shan suggests promising spring with comeback victory

Amend looked to have the race secure before Mary Shan put in several huge bounds to carry her to the front within the shadows of the post, lodging her third career victory by a neck.
Forsman stable representative Joe Walker was pleased with the fresh-up performance as he outlined the stable’s plans for the mare.
“We thought there might have been a bit more speed on, but she picked up from the 800m although he [Cameron] had to keep at her,” Walker said.
“It was a great effort.
“We have been tossing up about [starting in] the Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes [Group 3, 1400m] or the Merial Metric Mile [Group 3, 1600m] and we thought this was the right race to kick her off in.
“She has come back in good order and I thought her two trials leading in were very good.
“She has always shown promise and has raced in a lot of good fields.”
Mary Shan also holds a nomination for the Group 1 Howden Insurance Mile (1600m) at Te Rapa on September 27 as well as the Group 3 Join TAB Racing Club Mile (1600m) at Riccarton on November 12.
Out of the unraced High Chaparral mare Shanzam, Mary Shan was purchased for $180,000 by Forsman out of the Prima Park draft during the Book 1 Sale at Karaka in 2022.
She has now won three of her 18 starts and more than $383,000 in prizemoney for owners Jackie Rogers and Gerald Shand.
