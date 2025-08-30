Advertisement
Mary Shan suggests promising spring with comeback victory

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Mary Shan and Matt Cameron make a successful return at Wanganui. Photo / Jane Davidson

Quality mare Mary Shan launched her spring campaign in stunning fashion when she stormed home to capture the Cloudsoft Accounting Systems Open at Wanganui.

The Andrew Forsman-prepared 5-year-old was fitted for her resuming run with a pair of Taupō trials, finishing second in the first one over 900m behind

