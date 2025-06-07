There were a few anxious moments as Fierce Flight prevented Major Major from getting to Khan Hunter’s outside, but Myers switched back to the rail and found a way through on the inside instead.

Major Major built up his momentum again and burst to the lead with 200m to run, pulling away to win by two and a half lengths. Khan Hunter held on for second, with another two and three-quarter lengths back to the strong-finishing Roederer.

Major Major has now had 16 starts for five wins, two seconds and $125,370 in stakes. “It was a good ride from Kelly and a very nice performance by the horse,” Katrina Alexander said.

“It was pretty to watch, really. We sweated on a run a little bit at the turn, which was briefly a concern.

“He’s not the type of horse that can sit and sprint. He needs to really keep up his momentum. So it was nice to see him pick himself up again in the straight and let down as well as he did. He finished the race off really strongly.

“He obviously likes Ellerslie and 2100m appears to be his pet distance. This was his first time going up to that sort of distance for our stable and he appears to have done it very comfortably today. Kelly said he’ll stay any distance you want him to.

“He may have had a tendency in the past to race a bit fiercely, but he’s got a bit more mental maturity on his side now and does whatever you ask of him.

“We’ll have to go home now, have a look at the programmes and work out what we do with him next. He’s the kind of horse that needs to be racing reasonably regularly, so I suspect it won’t be too long between runs.

“I’m not confident he’s a real deep-track horse, but we may have no choice but to experiment with that again. What we will do is try to keep him to right-handed racing, because I don’t think he corners as well the other way around.”

Alexander was also pleased with promising filly Acapelago, who finished second in Saturday’s Sistema (1400m). She was sent out as a $3.50 equal favourite on the strength of her last-start win at Te Rapa, but was run down in the final 150m by $17 longshot Moxie.

“I was happy enough with that run,” Alexander said.

“We were a bit worried about sticking to 1400m again today, so we tried to keep her on the fresher side for that and may have ended up leaving her a fraction underdone.

“She’s giving us every indication that she’s ready to go a bit further now. I think she’ll love the mile.”

