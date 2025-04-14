Luckless campaign ends early for pacing superstar Merlin

“Next week’s Messenger is 2700m and often a really hard race so we want to do what is right by the horse and give him a spell now.” That also means missing the Inter Dominions in Brisbane, with have been moved to July and reduced to two rounds of heats.

“We would love to take him there and support the series because we really like what they are doing with it,” explains Purdon.

“The stake going to A$1million in great, the two rounds of heats I think makes sense with the speeds they are racing at these days and I like the new winter date.

“So we will definitely try to support it next year but for this horse right now the best thing is the paddock.” Merlin joins open class stablemate Duchess Megxit in the paddock after her lacklustre campaign so Purdon and Phelan are likely to only have Sooner The Bettor and maybe Invisible in the Messenger next week.

They can then decide their team for the $100,000 Roy Purdon Memorial, now a Group 1, to be held on May 2 alongside the Rowe Cup.

The race named in honour of Purdon’s late father Roy may have been doubtful for Merlin anyway as it is a 2200m standing start discretionary handicap.

Merlin was the $3.30 second favourite for the Messenger behind Chase A Dream last night, with Republican Party and Don’t Stop Dreaming on the next line of betting.

Meanwhile, Purdon and Phelan have also elected to let their outstanding three-year-old trotter Meant To Be miss this Thursday’s Sires’ Stakes Prelude at Alexandra Park.

“He went into the Harness Million last Friday without a trial and trotted a 2:0 mile rate so rather than go three weeks in a row he can miss this week and head to the Northern Trotting Derby on Friday week,” says Purdon.

