“I was a bit disappointed last time, but the track really wasn’t to his liking,” she said. “He hates that really sticky, puggy ground, so after I thought about it, I wasn’t too worried and he beat a few home.

“He’s still up and coming, and the more runs he has, the better he’ll be for those longer races. I thought he would run a good race today, and they were getting through the ground a lot better.

“He does get me worried how he hangs out the back, but we put the side winkers on today just to get him involved in the race. He won’t get going until he feels like it, he’s a bit of a sod at times, and everything is on his terms.

“He did pull very hard with them on, which probably helped him get up there and go, but I don’t think he’ll be having them on for a long race.

“It was very satisfying, he does really need another round and that’s his go, but he put himself in the race today and came home very well. It was really pleasing to see that finish.”

In between the two races, Rayner had left Lord Spencer in the care of local trainer Scott Wenn, who gave him some education over the bigger fences.

“A big thank you to Scott Wenn for looking after him this week, he’s been there and had a go over the chase fences,” she said. “He’s looked after him and Toni Moki schooled him, so I really appreciate what they’ve done for me this week.

“Something different like that probably sparked him up.”

The biggest victory of his career to date was the Northern, and Rayner hopes to head in a similar direction, with a trip to Christchurch also on the cards.

“We’ll absolutely be looking at the (Grand) National and the Northern again, as I say, the long ones are really his go,” she said. – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk