Levakia winning the ITM/GIB 3YO Winter Championship Final (1600m) at Ruakākā yesterday. Photo / Therese Davis

Matamata trainers Ken and Bev Kelso sent Levakia on a big road trip on Saturday in search of reasonable track conditions, and the plan paid off with victory in the $60,000 ITM/GIB 3YO Winter Championship Final (1600m) at Ruakākā.

Seventh over 1400m and 1500m in two appearances at Te Rapa in April and May, the Proisir filly stepped up to 1600m yesterday and was strongly backed into $2.90 second-favouritism behind Acapelago.

Jockey Jasmine Fawcett took up a midfield position in fifth along the rail, then angled Levakia to the outside coming up to the home turn. She warmed into her work stylishly down the straight, finishing over the top of Casemiro to win by half a length.

“She did a good job today,” Ken Kelso said. “It’s a big trip to Ruakākā, but it’s not a bad stake for this time of the year and we thought she’d appreciate the better track conditions up there. We also have a feeling she might be a little bit better right-handed. So it worked out well today.

“We’ll get her home now, have a look at her and make a plan. We won’t be in any rush with her. She doesn’t like the really heavy winter tracks, and going all the way to Ruakākā and back is a big day – we wouldn’t want to ask that of her too many times in a preparation.