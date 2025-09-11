Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Ladies Man cops enormous weight but much larger goal looms

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ladies Man (left) downed La Crique in the TAB Mufhasa Mile at Trentham last year. Photo / Peter Rubery

Ladies Man (left) downed La Crique in the TAB Mufhasa Mile at Trentham last year. Photo / Peter Rubery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The best horse to take to the track this weekend probably can’t win.

And he might not be able to win his next start either.

But trainer Allan Sharrock is hoping Ladies Man can win the race after that, the one he is tagging as his spring Grand Final.

Sharrock

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save