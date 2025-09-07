Advertisement
La Crique sets NZ record with seventh Group 1 runner-up finish

By Richard Edmunds
NZ Herald·
La Crique (inside), pictured fighting out the New Zealand Stakes (2000m) with El Vencedor in March, has now run second in seven Group 1 races. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Ultra-consistent mare La Crique earned a unique place in New Zealand racing history at Ellerslie on Saturday with her seventh runner-up finish in a Group 1 race.

The Vadamos mare produced another top-drawer performance in the Group 1 Proisir Plate (1400m). Almost half of the 16-horse field lined up across

