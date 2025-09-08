Advertisement
Kiwi sprinting hero bolts in as historic Everest bid looms

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Ka Ying Rising and Zac Purton combined for an effortless win at Sha Tin on Sunday. Photo/HKJC

Champion jockey Zac Purton has declared New Zealand-bred sprinting sensation Ka Ying Rising’s outstanding win in the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup at Sha Tin the equal-best of the champion sprinter’s stunning career.

Extending his unbeaten streak to 13 wins, Ka Ying Rising brushed aside quality opposition on Sunday night to

