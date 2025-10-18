Advertisement
Ka Ying Rising puts New Zealand flag on top of Everest again

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ka Ying Rising and Zac Purton bolt away with the Everest at Randwick.

Another Kiwi has conquered Everest.

This time it was champion Kiwi-bred racehorse Ka Ying Rising who bolted away with the A$20 million ($22.68m) slot race in Sydney named after the mountain most famously bested for the first time by the late great New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953.

