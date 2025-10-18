Ka Ying Rising puts New Zealand flag on top of Everest again

But make no mistake, this was a win for the New Zealand racing and breeding industry.

The old rules of racing used to be that Kiwi horses were good milers and great stayers but the Aussie-breds were the kings of the sprinting.

But Ka Ying Rising is now clearly the world’s best sprinter and that title and his performances in 14 straight wins are the best possible advertisement for New Zealand horse breeders, owners and trainers selling into our two biggest export markets, Australia and Hong Kong.

Ka Ying Rising is by stallion Shamexpress, who stands at Windsor Park Stud outside Cambridge and out of the mare Missy Moo, who was a stayer who actually ran second-last in a Wellington Cup over 3200m in her final race.

He is the first New Zealand-bred horse to win the Everest, the world’s richest race on turf.

Remarkably, Purton said after the historic victory that Ka Ying Rising may not have been at his best after some issues settling in in Sydney and a moderate trial 11 days ago.

“But he is that good he just keeps winning,” says Purton.

He wasn’t the only Kiwi horse to cover himself in glory in the Everest, as Jimmysstar held on for third after being three wide for the entire trip and the first horse to move.

But this will be remembered as a great Kiwi victory, a special moment for Hong Kong racing and a dream result for thoroughbred racing worldwide.

