Juvenile filly Platinum Diamond shines in season’s last black-type race

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Platinum Diamond cut the corner to win the Ryder Stakes at Ōtaki. Photo / Peter Rubery

Talented juvenile filly Platinum Diamond made all posts a winner when she captured her second consecutive stakes victory in the last black-type feature of the 2024-25 racing season, the Listed Phils Electrical & Gypsy Caravans Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Ōtaki.

The Lisa Latta-trained daughter of Cambridge Stud shuttle stallion Hello

