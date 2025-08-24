Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jockey Craig Grylls sidelined with broken finger for weeks

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Premiership-winning jockey Craig Grylls. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Premiership-winning jockey Craig Grylls. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A broken finger on his right hand will have last season’s National Jockeys’ Premiership winner Craig Grylls out of action on race day for the next few weeks.

Grylls fractured the middle finger on his right hand in a trackwork incident last week and while he shook it off as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save