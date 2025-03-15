A week after Blake Shinn’s rail-skimming masterclass to guide Damask Rose from last to first in the inaugural NZB Kiwi (1500m), Ryan Elliot followed a similar script to help Waitak triumph in Saturday’s Gr.2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) at Tauranga.
The $150,000 feature was a step down in class following a string of high-class summer assignments for Waitak, who has contested 10 Group One races in his 30-start career.
The Proisir gelding had gone winless since taking out the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m) in January of 2024, but he but has has subsequently run eighth in the Gr.1 BCD Group Sprint (1400m), ninth in the A$5 million The Quokka (1200m), fourth in the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m), fifth in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), third in the Gr.3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m), third in the Gr.3 Counties Bowl (1100m), second in the Gr.3 Concorde Stakes (1200m), ninth in the Gr.1 Telegraph (1200m), sixth in the Railway, fourth in the BCD Group Sprint and a strong-finishing sixth in last month’s Gr.1 Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic (1600m).
Waitak looked well placed on Saturday even with his 58kg topweight and wide draw, and so it proved – with a bit of help from Elliot.
Riding Waitak for the first time, Elliot was in no hurry coming out of the gates and was happy to settle a long way off the speed in second-last. The only horse behind him was Dionysus, who was detached from the field after blowing the start.