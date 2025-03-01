Herbert winning the Comag Wairere Falls Classic (1500m) at Matamata on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Herbert’s bank balance has swelled from $130,000 to almost $400,000 within the space of his last three starts, culminating in the Comag Wairere Falls Classic (1500m) at Matamata on Saturday.

The Taranaki four-year-old began the season with only one win to his name from a 12-race career. His turnaround began with a pair of spring victories in a Rating 65 at Wanganui and a Rating 75 at Te Rapa, but that was just the beginning of Herbert’s breakthrough season.

The son of Sweet Orange has scaled new heights since the beginning of 2025, starting with another Rating 75 success at Wanganui on January 20. He stepped into stakes company and scored a popular local win in the Gr.3 Taranaki Cup (1800m) on February 1, then ventured to Matamata for Saturday’s Wairere Falls Classic.

Herbert came up against a highly talented field in the $350,000 feature, which is restricted to trainers outside the top 10 positions on the premiership. His opponents included Group One performers Malt Time, Navigator and Mali Ston, while warm favourite Frostfair was a last-start fourth behind the elite mare Legarto in the Listed Lisa Chittick Champagne Stakes (1400m). But Herbert stood tall and carried on his winning way.

Herbert jumped from the outside gate in a full field of 14, but jockey Harry Grace was able to get across and slot into a handy position in sixth behind Shamus, Fly My Wey, Quality Time, Navigator and Drop Of Something.