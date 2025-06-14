Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Waikato Steeplechase win caps chaotic day for Portia Matthews

By LOVERACING.NZ News Desk
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Afterallthistime (front) fights out the finish of the Waikato Steeplechase with stablemate Call Me Jack. Photo / Race Images

A victory on Afterallthistime in Saturday’s Signature Homes Waikato Steeplechase (3900m) capped a Te Rapa double for Portia Matthews that was unforgettable in more ways than one.

Matthews won both of the steeplechase races on the card, having previously taken out the Ken & Roger Browne Memorial (3900m) in extraordinary

