Horse racing: Triple threat for Lance Robinson in huge-money synthetic track final

Elusive Impact won first-up on the track over the same distance last month, and Robinson is hopeful of a repeat performance on Wednesday, despite drawing barrier 18.
“Elusive Impact has a tricky draw,” Robinson said. “He will go forward a bit and slot in somewhere behind the speed and we will work it out from there.
“But he has done really well, we are happy with him.”
Delphillius has also drawn unfavourably in barrier 15, and Robinson said jockey Courtney Barnes will likely adopt similar tactics.
“Delphillius has an awful draw too,” Robinson said. “She is a go-forward horse, so hopefully she can go forward and slot in somewhere.”
Three-win mare Sonnet will complete Robinson’s representation and she will jump from the more favourable alley of two, with Kate Hercock aboard.
“Sonnet just hasn’t had any luck in her last three starts, she had terrible draws and just hasn’t had the rub of the green,” Robinson said. “She is in with a runner’s chance.”
Robinson will have two further representatives on the Riccarton undercard, with Moonlighting first up in the Stallion Tenders Now Open Maiden (1200m), and In Awe in the Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge Rating 65 (1600m).
“It’s the first-up run with Moonlighting,” Robinson said. “She hasn’t had a trial, but she has had a couple of jumpouts and gone well. She has got quite a bit of ability.
“We have got a good rider [Bruno Queiroz] on and she has got a good draw [1], so she will slot in behind the speed somewhere and hopefully she runs well. Whatever she does on Wednesday, she will improve on.
“In Awe has got an awful draw [16] but he is going well. He loves the polytrack and he always tries hard.”
Looking ahead to Saturday, Robinson will have a quartet of runners competing on the final day of the Grand National Festival of Racing at Riccarton.
“We have got Bella Luce and Mr Bully Tee in the 75 mile, and they should both be good chances,” he said.
“Waihora Mist will back up from the other day. She steps up to 2000m, which I think suits her. And Highland Fling is in the 65 1400m, and he should run well.”
