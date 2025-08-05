Advertisement
Horse racing: Triple threat for Lance Robinson in huge-money synthetic track final

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Sonnet is one of three reps trainer Lance Robinson has in the $100,000 Polytrack Final at Riccarton. Photo / Race Images

Riccarton trainer Lance Robinson is a big advocate for synthetic-track racing, and he is looking forward to lining up a trio of runners in the country’s equal-richest polytrack race at his home track today.

“It [the Polytrack Championship] is great, especially for the lower-grade horses,” Robinson said. “Getting a crack

