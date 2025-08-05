Horse racing: Triple threat for Lance Robinson in huge-money synthetic track final

Sonnet is one of three reps trainer Lance Robinson has in the $100,000 Polytrack Final at Riccarton. Photo / Race Images

Riccarton trainer Lance Robinson is a big advocate for synthetic-track racing, and he is looking forward to lining up a trio of runners in the country’s equal-richest polytrack race at his home track today.

“It [the Polytrack Championship] is great, especially for the lower-grade horses,” Robinson said. “Getting a crack at being able to run for $100,000 at this time of year is excellent.

“I am a big fan of the polytrack, especially at this time of year. We wouldn’t have half of the horses in work if it wasn’t for the polytrack. We can also have spring horses going a little bit earlier down here as we have got the poly to work on.”

Robinson has qualified three runners for the $100,000 Polytrack Championship (1200m), including Delphillius, Elusive Impact and Sonnet, and he is proud to have the equal-highest representation in the race alongside Balcairn trainers John and Karen Parsons.

“It is good that we have qualified three horses for it,” Robinson said.