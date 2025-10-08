Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Top trotter has the heart and now he has the shoes to match

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bet N Win (right) and Bob Butt beating Muscle Mountain at Addington in March. Photo / Ajay Berry

Bet N Win (right) and Bob Butt beating Muscle Mountain at Addington in March. Photo / Ajay Berry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After a failed experiment last week, Rowe Cup-winning trotter Bet N Win will go back to basics for his return to racing at Addington tomorrow night.

The Canterbury 5-year-old might be the best trotter in the country, having not only won the Rowe Cup at Alexandra Park in May but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save