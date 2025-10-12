Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: The historic black-type week nobody planned – Mick On Monday

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Waitak won the Howden Mile at Te Rapa and is now favourite for the Livamol at Ellerslie this Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Waitak won the Howden Mile at Te Rapa and is now favourite for the Livamol at Ellerslie this Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Welcome to the busiest black-type week in New Zealand thoroughbred racing history.

That is what this week has unwittingly become, more through bad luck than any good planning, after the Ōtaki meeting scheduled for Saturday was abandoned because of surface water. It has been moved to this Thursday.

It will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save