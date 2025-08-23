Advertisement
Horse racing: Sterling Express wins Foxbridge Plate with stunning last-to-first run

By Richard Edmunds
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sterling Express winning Saturday’s Group 2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Sterling Express stepped up to Group level for the first time in Saturday’s Group 2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa, and a stunning last-to-first performance showed that he belongs.

Gloria Macrae and Brian McKeagg’s homebred son of Shamexpress had already racked up seven wins from a promising

