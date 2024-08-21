Now in the sole care of Gerard, Savaglee was runner-up in a 900m trial behind Yaldi at Te Rapa earlier this month, which gave jockey Sam Spratt plenty of confidence heading into Wednesday.

“He trialled up pretty well, so I was fairly confident,” she said. “He was awesome, he settled beautifully, never got aggressive and he kicked away really easily. In the last 100m he had his ears pricked and was having a real good gawk around.”

Williams has been impressed with the way Savaglee has matured into his three-year-old season a”He will go to the El Roca (Listed, 1200m) and Hawke’s Bay Guineas (Group 2, 1400m), and you might have one more or no more (starts) depending on how your horse is. It is the proven path and that is what we will be doing.”

In the day’s other feature speed freak filly Alabama Lass started her season with a huge win in the Taupo Pak ‘N Save 3-yo.

Alabama Lass jumped well and was taken straight to the front of the small but select field by jockey Sam Spratt and she didn’t relinquish her advantage, running out a 3-1/2 length victor, albeit racing very greenly down the Taupo straight.

“She went up the straight like a drunken sailor,” Spratt quipped. “I think it was just because she was doing it so easy, she was doing it on her ear and got a bit lost. If she had a rail to follow it would have been much better because she has never done that before.

“She was brilliant and did it easy and it was a smart field, she has got huge improvement.”

Co-trainer Ken Kelso was just as pleased with the win and said she will take plenty of improvement from the run as they head towards her first major target of the spring, the Group 3 HBPB Breeders’ ASSN Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings on September 7.

“You have got to be happy, she has won nicely,” he said. “She has run around a little bit but that is only her third start, so she is only going to keep improving.

“She will go from here to Hastings for the Gold Trail and then we will pick a plan from there. How far she will get you don’t know, you just take one step at a time.”

