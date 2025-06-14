Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Pier picks up Stradbroke Handicap consolation at Eagle Farm

By NZ Racing Desk
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pier runs away with a dominant victory at Eagle Farm. Photo / Grant Peters

Pier runs away with a dominant victory at Eagle Farm. Photo / Grant Peters

A runaway victory in Saturday’s $172,000 Listed The Wayne Wilson (1600m) at Eagle Farm was a proud moment for Pier’s connections, but they could also be forgiven for wondering what might have been in the group one Stradbroke Handicap (1400m).

Pier ventured across the Tasman as the winner of four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing