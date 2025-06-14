Pier dashed past that rival at the top of the straight and burst clear, going on to win by three lengths from Sibaaq.

“He’s a horse with great stamina,” Brown said. “Third-up here today, he broke well, so I was happy to use his action and his fitness.

“He’s proven at the mile and was always going to run it out strongly today. I used that to my advantage and he was strong all the way through the line. He’s a very nice horse.

“I’m sure he can measure up here in Australia and he has proven himself today. I think he’s up to it.

“He drew a lot more favourably today. Last start he ran a blinder – got too much out of his ground from a wide gate, but ran home well.”

Pier has now had 13 starts for five wins, four placings and $624,000 in stakes. He is trained at Matamata by Darryn Weatherley and his daughter, Briar. Darryn Weatherley and his wife Lou, also co-bred and part-own the gelding, who is a half-brother to their multiple stakes-winning sprinter Maria Farina.

“This is super,” Darryn Weatherley said. “We have been here a month now. We bred this horse. I’ll give a special mention to my wife at home, who’s had a bit of a health scare.

“This horse has achieved what I expected he would. I truly believe he would have been a force to be reckoned with in the Straddie, but maybe next year.

“He drew 16 from 16 at Doomben and he was second-to-last on the turn. His sectionals were huge. Ethan rode him beautifully the other day and he’s backed it up again today.”

Weatherley is now keen to chase group one spoils on home soil in the early stages of the new season.

“I would like to spell him here for a month, then have a crack at the first group one in New Zealand, and then hopefully head to Melbourne later in the spring.”

