Prowess in action. Photo / Kenton Wright.

Outstanding mare Prowess almost didn’t make it to Hawera tomorrow because she is too good.

But a difficult decision made on Monday morning will see the four-year-old add some serious glamour to the Grangewilliam Stud Taranaki Breeders Stakes before turning her attention to Australia again.

Prowess has been phenomenal in 2023, winning (in order) the Auckland Guineas, Karaka Million Three-Year-Old, Ellis Classic, Bonecrusher NZ Stakes and the Group 1 Vinery Stakes in Sydney.

That latter was the last time she raced (March 25) and all going well she would have been in Melbourne weeks ago but a few ultimately minor setbacks meant her campaign needed a re-think, one that had co-trainer Roger James still deciding her resumption target on Monday.

She could have headed to Melbourne to clash with fellow Kiwi mare Skew Wiff in the Rose Of Kingston at Flemington but James decided on the less lucrative but still testing Breeders Stakes at little old Hawera.

“We were still talking with the owners and checking weather reports at 10am on Monday morning,” James told the Herald.

“We really considered going to Melbourne but it looks like they could get some rain whereas we realise the Hawera track may also be wet but it is a lot closer to home.

“She can start there over 1400m, which is ideal fresh, and be home by 11pm that night.

“Then all going well she can head to Melbourne for a couple of races, a 1600m at The Valley on Cox Plate day and hopefully the Champion Stakes at Flemington (Nov 11).”

Prowess trialled superbly on a heavy track way back at Te Rapa on August 1 before her first setback but looked fit galloping between races at Matamata two weeks ago and James says she is as ready as she can be without a race.

“Obviously like any horse in this grade, she will improve and a really wet track wouldn’t suit her, although racing on one will at least tell us whether she will handle it in the future.

“But we are hoping her class gets her most of the way home.”

While Prowess is by far the best horse at Hawera tomorrow, and maybe one of the best to have raced there in decades, the Breeders isn’t devoid of genuine opposition as Belclare is a group 1 winner of the NZ Breeders last season, downing Skew Wiff, Mustang Valley and Pearl Of Alsace.

One of the most interesting stages of the race will be the first 300m and whether Prowess, who is naturally fast from the gates, goes forward from the outside draw of 11.

Had Belclare’s spring gone better she too could be in Melbourne as she was being aimed at the Melody Belle Stakes but after a booming fresh-up run in the Foxbridge Plate she disappointed in the Tarzino last start so her connections have reset their sights on domestic targets.

Add in a talented and genuine mare in Darci La Bella and Prowess won’t need to be too many percentage points below her peak to be challenged or even beaten tomorrow.

But you get the feeling as long as she gets home safe and sound tomorrow night the result won’t really bother her connections too much.