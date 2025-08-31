It was while riding there that Queiroz worked with New Zealand trainer Stephan Gray, and when Gray returned to New Zealand to train, he invited Queiroz in what has been a huge win for Central Districts racing.

Queiroz sits second on the national premiership with 10 wins from just 33 rides this season and overall has ridden in just 165 races in New Zealand for 34 winners, including Platinum Diamond in Saturday’s Wanganui Guineas.

He has made such an impression, he is the $3.60 favourite to win the New Zealand jockey’s premiership in his first full season here.

“He is a very good rider and learning all the time and his English is getting better too,” Gray said.

“To see trainers like Lance and Scotty put him on a good winning chance in a Group 1 really says something, as Lance is a serious judge of a jockey.”

Queiroz will be stepping straight into the big time as the Proisir Plate is shaping as one of the hottest first Group 1s in recent New Zealand history – albeit this race did contain Imperatriz, La Crique and Dark Destroyer in 2022.

This year’s field is deeper though, with the connections of all the main players confirming to the Herald they intend to start if all goes well this week.

Of the top 16 who were confirmed a place in the 1400m feature, only Val Di Zoldo is definitely not starting, with trainer Tony Pike preferring an easier first-up run before setting her for the second Group 1 of the season, the Howden Insurance Mile at Te Rapa on September 27.

Trainer Graeme Rogerson will decide on Monday morning whether his pair of Sharp N Smart and Domain Ace start but the latter, being only a Rating 70 galloper who ran last of eight in a Rating 75 at Ruakākā last month, must be doubtful.

So, heading into race week, the first 17 in the rankings (taking out Val Di Zoldo) are guaranteed a start, meaning Checkmate sneaks into the race while the connections of the 18th-ranked Quintessa can feel pretty confident they will also be starting on Saturday.

The Proisir Plate players have taken vastly different pathways to the $400,000 race.

Some, like Sterling Express and Dusty Road, come via the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa, Tuxedo was a fresh-up winner at Ruakākā, while many of the proven Group 1 performers have had a mix of either one or two trials.

Others like Navigator confirmed their start with sparkling track work in an open session on the course proper at Ellerslie on Thursday, while trainer John Wheeler will take an even more radical approach with his rep Herbert.

“He missed a trial I wanted to go to recently so he will have a nice, quiet trial at Waverley on Tuesday,” Wheeler said.

The TAB have Grail Seeker and Legarto (Vinnie Colgan) as equal $4 favourites, with La Crique (Michael McNab), Tomodachi (Joe Doyle) and Tuxedo (George Rooke) sharing the next line of betting at $8.

The final field for the first Group 1 of the season will be released at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

