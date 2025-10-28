Affirmative Action will return to Ellerslie next Tuesday after missing the postponed Sarten Memorial on Monday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Many of the 3-year-olds who missed their opportunity to start in the abandoned Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa on Monday are set to contest the new version of the Group 2 race, which has been transferred to Tauranga on Saturday.

With one major exception: Sir Colin Meads Trophy winner Affirmative Action.

The plans of many of our best male 3-year-old gallopers, and a few fillies, were thrown into disarray when Te Rapa meeting the Sarten Memorial, which was to be held on Monday, was abandoned after a horse slipped and fell in Race 2.

The Sarten is a crucial lead-up to the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton on November 15 and the majority of those who were in Monday’s field have been renominated for this Saturday’s race.

That includes He Who Dares, Magic Carpet and Quondo, while Landlock, who wasn’t in Monday’s original field, is a new entry for Saturday’s take two.