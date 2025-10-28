But trainer Pam Gerard will take a different path with Affirmative Action, who was brilliant in winning at Ellerslie on September 6 but hasn’t raced since.
“We are going to start him in the 1400m 3-year-old race at Ellerslie next Tuesday, instead of the Sarten,” says Gerard.
“That gives him an 11-day gap until the 2000 Guineas, which is more or less what the gap between the Sarten and Guineas used to be in recent years.
“It isn’t ideal for all those Guineas horses not having a left-handed lead-up race before Riccarton [left-handed] now but we will make the best of it.”
Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.