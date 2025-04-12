Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Mehzebeen shines at Trentham with thrilling Hawke’s Bay Cup win

By Kevin Robertson
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mehzebeen winning the Listed Hawke’s Bay Cup (2200m) at Trentham on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

A brilliant rails-hugging ride by apprentice Lily Sutherland combined with the never-say-die attitude of progressive stayer Mehzebeen proved the key to the finish of a thrilling running of the Listed Valley D’Vine Restaurant Hawke’s Bay Cup (2200m) at Trentham.

The Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-prepared five-year-old mare certainly enjoys the scenery at Trentham having placed at her only two appearances there prior to Saturday including finishing second to Pennyweka in the 2023 Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m).

The daughter of Almanzor had franked her staying potential with a winning double at Riccarton last November where she claimed the Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) and Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) in consecutive weeks, however she was overlooked a little by punters at Trentham as she started an $11 chance despite having finished third in the New Zealand St Leger (2600m) at her last start.

Sutherland wasn’t afraid to take the initiative from barrier rise as she went to the lead on the mare leaving the straight before relinquishing that position with 1200m to run when tackled by Final Return.

Turning for home Mehzebeen was trucking along nicely and Sutherland dived underneath Final Return at the 200m and sent the mare for home as she sprinted clear before holding out the strong late challenges of Nereus and Orlov by three-quarters of a length at the line.

Te Akau racing manager Reece Trumper revealed the pre-race tactics from Bergerson were to head forward with the mare and they had paid a handsome dividend.

“Sam and I spoke this morning and he said Plan A was to push forward and then get a breather if Final Return went around and took over,” Trumper said.

“Luckily when she [Sutherland] was going to come to the outside the inside run came and it was a great ride by Lily. While she is the leading apprentice in the country she is also one of the best jockeys as well.

“The owners allowed us to bring her (Mehzebeen) home when she didn’t measure up in Australia and let us keep her racing and now they have been rewarded.

“Unfortunately, one of her owners [Xavier Kos] is in surgery at the moment after a serious car crash and I’m sure when he wakes up he will be absolutely thrilled.”

Sutherland admitted she may have to spend some time with the judicial committee later in the day regarding her movement on the winner in the straight but was thrilled to get the victory.

“We got to the front fairly easily and as she has led before we just cruised along and then got some cover [behind Final Return],” she said.

“I may have carved up one in the straight to get her out but she has gone really well.

“When she quickens up she does it well and I knew she has a good turn of foot.

“I’m thankful to the whole team at Te Akau Racing and I’m just lucky to be on her.”

Mehzebeen was bred by Pencarrow Thoroughbreds and offered in their draft at Karaka 2021, where she was bought for $50,000 by Danny Rolston, who was previously Director of Sales for New Zealand Bloodstock and is these days Executive Manager, International Sale / Owners Advisory Services for the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

She has now won six of her 23 starts and over $556,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

