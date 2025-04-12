Te Akau racing manager Reece Trumper revealed the pre-race tactics from Bergerson were to head forward with the mare and they had paid a handsome dividend.

“Sam and I spoke this morning and he said Plan A was to push forward and then get a breather if Final Return went around and took over,” Trumper said.

“Luckily when she [Sutherland] was going to come to the outside the inside run came and it was a great ride by Lily. While she is the leading apprentice in the country she is also one of the best jockeys as well.

“The owners allowed us to bring her (Mehzebeen) home when she didn’t measure up in Australia and let us keep her racing and now they have been rewarded.

“Unfortunately, one of her owners [Xavier Kos] is in surgery at the moment after a serious car crash and I’m sure when he wakes up he will be absolutely thrilled.”

Sutherland admitted she may have to spend some time with the judicial committee later in the day regarding her movement on the winner in the straight but was thrilled to get the victory.

“We got to the front fairly easily and as she has led before we just cruised along and then got some cover [behind Final Return],” she said.

“I may have carved up one in the straight to get her out but she has gone really well.

“When she quickens up she does it well and I knew she has a good turn of foot.

“I’m thankful to the whole team at Te Akau Racing and I’m just lucky to be on her.”

Mehzebeen was bred by Pencarrow Thoroughbreds and offered in their draft at Karaka 2021, where she was bought for $50,000 by Danny Rolston, who was previously Director of Sales for New Zealand Bloodstock and is these days Executive Manager, International Sale / Owners Advisory Services for the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

She has now won six of her 23 starts and over $556,000 in prizemoney.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk