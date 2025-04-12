A brilliant rails-hugging ride by apprentice Lily Sutherland combined with the never-say-die attitude of progressive stayer Mehzebeen proved the key to the finish of a thrilling running of the Listed Valley D’Vine Restaurant Hawke’s Bay Cup (2200m) at Trentham.
The Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson-prepared five-year-old mare certainly enjoys the scenery at Trentham having placed at her only two appearances there prior to Saturday including finishing second to Pennyweka in the 2023 Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m).
The daughter of Almanzor had franked her staying potential with a winning double at Riccarton last November where she claimed the Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) and Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) in consecutive weeks, however she was overlooked a little by punters at Trentham as she started an $11 chance despite having finished third in the New Zealand St Leger (2600m) at her last start.
Sutherland wasn’t afraid to take the initiative from barrier rise as she went to the lead on the mare leaving the straight before relinquishing that position with 1200m to run when tackled by Final Return.
Turning for home Mehzebeen was trucking along nicely and Sutherland dived underneath Final Return at the 200m and sent the mare for home as she sprinted clear before holding out the strong late challenges of Nereus and Orlov by three-quarters of a length at the line.