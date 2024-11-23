La Crique winning the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes. Photo / Kenton Wright

La Crique sprouted wings in the Pukekohe straight on Saturday to come from a near-hopeless position and win the Group 2 Dunstan Horsefeeds Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) in a photo finish.

The Vadamos mare went into the fillies and mares’ feature as the class act of the field, having won eight races and more than $1.3 million including Group 1 victories in the Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) and the Ōtaki-Māori WFA Classic (1600m). In her first start since taking out the A$500,000 Magic Millions National Classic (1600m) in Brisbane back in June, La Crique showed all the right signs with a strong finish into second with a 60.5kg topweight at Tauranga on November 2.

La Crique jumped as a $2.20 favourite in the Breeders’ Stakes on Saturday, where she was ideally suited by the switch from handicap to weight-for-age conditions. But her chances appeared to plummet over the course of the next 60 seconds. The six-year-old dropped a long way back and settled near the tail of the field, then got pushed out wide on the track in the early part of the home straight.

As the 12 mares lined up across the track to lodge their claims with 200m remaining, La Crique was still among the last of them and had a mountain to climb to even get into the top three.

But what happened next showed why La Crique is one of New Zealand’s standout thoroughbred talents. She responded to the urgings of first-time rider Michael McNab and launched a stunning late burst, making up half a dozen lengths in those last 200m and charging up alongside Lux Libertas in the final few strides. That rival gave her all to try to hold on, but La Crique caught her in the shadows of the post and won by a head. Lux Libertas finished second, a short head in front of Marotiri Molly, with a similar margin back to Hi Yo Sass Bomb in fourth.