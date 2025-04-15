High-class pacer Chase A Dream is not only back but now Queensland-bound.
Harness racing’s big improver of the last month, winning the Flying Mile at Cambridge before chasing Leap To Fame home in the Race By Betcha, has accepted an invitation to the Rising Sun at Albion Park in July 5.
Co-trainer Mark Purdon hopes that the 4-year-old can win the A$300,000 Rising Sun to springboard himself into the A$1m Inter Final two weeks later – without needing to contest any of the Interdom heats.
“We are thrilled to get the invite and are definitely going,” says Purdon.
“We will take him for the Rising Sun and hopefully into the Inters while Oscar [Bonevena] will go over for the Inter Trot series.