Williams was masterful on Bella Nipotina, who has been settling back in her races and was expected to do so again today but instead, he fired her out of the gates, sat handy three wide and got the best out of her in a punishing finish.

The race even had drama before it started with third favourite Traffic Warden scratched seconds before they jumped after injuring himself ever so slightly in the barriers.

It will ultimately prove to be superficial but enough for the track vet to not let Traffic Warden run in a heartbreaking few minutes for his connections.

For supporters of the two Kiwis reps the race never gave them a reason to yell encouragement at the television.

Joliestar was outpaced early and near last at the top of the straight and while she only finished seventh she was magnificent in the last 100m, closing hardest of the chasers.

It was a case of what might have been had she settled closer as jockey James McDonald would have wanted but her storming finish also suggested what even her most ardent fans would have conceded pre-race: she is probably actually potent at 1400m rather than 1200m.

When they put up A$20m for the Everest you still have to have a crack and it is not to say Joliestar won’t win another Group 1 over 1200m but today was not her day.

It was even worse for I Wish I Win, who races in the Trackside Media slot, and picked a bad day to have a bad day.

He was knocked early and jockey Luke Nolan suggested he lost either his confidence or interest, as older horses can sometimes do when they get in trouble.

I Wish I Win didn’t stretch out in the home straight and finished last with connections hoping he pulls up well tomorrow, but with no obvious sign of injury.

THE EVEREST – JOCKEY COMMENTS

Craig Williams (Bella Nipotina)

On the mare: “I couldn’t do it without the performance of Bella. We drew 12, we were hoping for more rain, but the track was to her liking light to her liking and basically the plan was, Ciaron said, let’s just trust her.

“We might be a bit wide, but let’s not be negative, let’s be positive and let’s go forward.”

“I’m very lucky I really know her. And going to the gates today, I said to Ciaron, she was just moving so well for her. Before I even gave her a pat and a cuddle, then she really takes off.”

When he decided to use those tactics: “Well, we didn’t draw the barrier and we were just that confident in the horse. And I spoke to Ciaron, and he said, ‘I love the plan, let’s go and do it, let’s execute it.’

“Have faith in her. But, as I said to the owners, I’ve got to talk her into it from the start because usually she can be slow out.”

“With a delay, I’m thinking, oh my goodness, please don’t, but luckily, we’ve got great barrier attendants and she was in the zone today and she jumped out well and I just went forward.

“I came back, I’m happy to be three-wide. In the zone. So I gave her a rest. Then I thought, I’ll challenge her early because she felt like if anything comes to her, she’s going to hold them off and she did today.

“So luckily for me, they had the ideas, I had the horse to deliver.”

“It’s amazing, it’s very very special.”

Mark Zahra (Giga Kick): “He has run enormous. He was trying that hard it was like he hit himself at the 50m. Had a beautiful run. Good effort by the horse, beaten by a better horse on the day.”

Kerrin McEvoy (Growing Empire): “Brilliant run. He has put forward a great performance to hold third. A little bit of shuffling going on early, so it took a while to get into a rhythm so to speak. He had a rest around the corner and gave a good kick. He has the attributes of a quality sprinter going forward.

Rachel King (Lady Of Camelot): “Really proud of this filly. She did a super job. It was a horrible gate, but she made it better and her run was enormous. Very proud of her.”

Tommy Berry (Sunshine In Paris): “Ended up a pair further back than we wanted to. When Stefi Magnetica jumped so well, it forced us to be a pair further back. She had I Wish I Win laying on her the whole way.”

Jay Ford (Private Eye): “Ran a ripper. Jumped well, gave him a positive ride. Was just struggling to travel in those mid-sections of the race. It just diluted his finish. He tried really hard.”

James McDonald (Joliestar): “She has run enormous. From where she was in the race, she found that first furlong a little bit quick to muster speed and got shuffled back at a crucial stage. She rattled home really well.”

Brenton Avdulla (Storm Boy): “He ran really well. He actually jumped really keen. Just forced me to be there. If he jumped like that from an outside gate it probably would have worked out better. He raced well. They only got him at the 100m and he wasn’t beaten far.”

Zac Lloyd (Stefi Magnetica): “She ran really well. Probably looking for further now. I think the sit-and-sprint style of the race didn’t suit her. She travelled nicely but when they quickened, they left her flat-footed. Her last 100m was the best in the race. Onwards and upwards.”

Nash Rawiller (I Am Me): “She is as tough as nails. She has had the two hard runs in the lead-ups. I think that softer ground meant she couldn’t let down with the same acceleration. To go down two lengths, it’s been a great effort considering it wasn’t our day.”

Luke Nolen (I Wish I Win): Provided no comment. — racing.com

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.