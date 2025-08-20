El Vencedor was one of Rory Hutchings's biggest winners last summer. Photo / Kenton Wright

Following his successful stint in New Zealand over summer, expat Kiwi jockey Rory Hutchings is set to return to his homeland next month.

While he spent several months in New Zealand at the start of the year, this trip will be a hit-and-run mission for the Sydney-based hoop, who has answered the call of leading Kiwi stable Te Akau.

He has been booked to ride Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson’s Group One winner Quintessa in the Group 1 Proisir Plate (1400m) at Ellerslie on September 6, and he is excited about her prospects in the feature.

“I am coming in for the day and I am looking forward to it,” Hutchings said.

“I am locked in for Quintessa. She is going to be a good chance in what I think will be an open race.