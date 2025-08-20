“She trialled well the other week and it’s always good to put the Te Akau colours on.”
Quintessa tasted victory at the same meeting two years ago when winning the Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m), before going on to win the Group 1 Levin Classic (1600m).
She continued her racing career in Australia, where she won the Group 3 Cockram Stakes (1200m) and placed in the Group 2 Alister Clark Stakes (2040m) and Group 3 Mannerism Stakes (1400m) before returning to New Zealand this season.
Hutchings has also secured the ride on exciting 3-year-old Bulgari in the Listed Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) for trainers Darryn and Briar Weatherley.
The son of Hello Youmzain is undefeated, having won on debut over 1100m at Te Rapa in April.
And Hutchings is hoping to keep that record intact next month and that his purple patch of form continues in New Zealand, after his summer stint netted 14 wins and more than $1.6 million in prizemoney, including four victories at Group or Listed level, with the highlight being victory aboard El Vencedor in the Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m).
“I was really happy with the way things went back home,” he said. “It was nice and refreshing and a bit of a change, I hadn’t been home properly for 10 years, and I was able to spend time with family and ride a lot of winners while I was there.”
While it will be a brief trip home, Hutchings hasn’t ruled out a longer stay if opportunities present themselves later in the season.
“At the moment, I will be purely in Australia, but I am open to opportunities if they come about,” he said.
“If the right opportunities present themselves, I am open to that idea [spending an extended period of time in New Zealand]. I had such good fun while I was back there for that stint during the summer.”
