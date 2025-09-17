Hill Of Kings was too tough, even after a radical ride last start. Photo / Kenton Wright

Hill Of Kings’ best jumping days are still ahead of him, but that’s not to say he can’t add another premier victory to his record in double quick time.

The 6-year-old stepped out in top company for the first time last month and gave a polished display to put away his rivals in the Pakūranga Hunt Hurdle (3100m).

On Friday, the son of Time Test will return to Te Aroha to tackle the J Swap Great New Zealand Hurdle (4200m) and will again carry the minimum weight of 66kg with Jay Kozaczek to continue his association with the gelding.

“Obviously, he’s still young when it comes to jumping and he’s got it all ahead of him, so we’re pretty excited going into this race after what he did last time,” part-owner and trainer Shaun Phelan said.

The only question mark is Hill Of Kings’ ability to master an extra 1100m and there’s confidence in the camp that he will cope.