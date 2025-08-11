Sacred Satono is the early favourite for next week's Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate. Photo / Kenton Wright

Byerley Park trainers Grant Cooksley and Bruce Wallace had a strong representation in Saturday’s star-studded 1000m trial at Te Rapa, and they are hoping a big spring is in store for their quartet of triallers.

Sacred Satono was the first stable runner home, running third behind trial winner Alabama Lass, and his connections are hoping he can strike early in Group assignments in the coming weeks.

“He went along all right and did what he had to do,” Cooksley said. “It will bring him on a bit.

“We might run him in the Foxbridge [Group 2, 1200m, at Te Rapa on Saturday week] and then the Proisir Plate [Group 1, 1400m]. He ran third in it [Proisir Plate] last year [when run as the Tarzino Trophy] and he goes well at Ellerslie, so he should be there somewhere.”

Stablemate Meaningful Star is heading in the same direction and Cooksley said he was happy enough with the 9-year-old’s trial, despite finishing last.