I Wish I Win winning the Golden Eagle (2022). Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s richest horse race is set to become a pathway to one of Australia’s most valuable.

The winner of the $3.5 million NZB Kiwi at Ellerslie this Saturday could be extended a golden ticket to start in the A$10m Golden Eagle run at Rosehill in Sydney in November.

Racing New South Wales all-powerful chief executive Peter V’Landys has floated the idea in a recent interview which New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing looks set to grab with both hands.

The Golden Eagle is Australia’s second richest race and is for four-year-olds over 1500m, the same distance as the NZB Kiwi, the new slot race to have its inaugural running this weekend.

With its enormous stake the Golden Eagle has quickly become an international race with the last two runnings being won by English galloper Lake Forest and the Japanese-trained Obamburumai.