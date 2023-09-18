The Bambino on his way to his first hurdles victory. Photo / Race Images

It was a memorable day for Ryan Foote at Te Rapa on Sunday, with the Cambridge horseman recording his first training win courtesy of The Bambino in the Holah Homes Hurdle (2800m).

Foote joined his father Ben in training partnership at the start of the season and he was delighted to get off the mark on Sunday.

“I am pretty stoked. It’s good to put the work in and get the rewards, especially on a day like [Sunday],” he said.

“We’ve had a few seconds and been a bit unlucky but I’ve been patient and the horses have been trying hard.”

The Bambino, who readied for his weekend assignment with a fifth-placed run on the Cambridge Synthetic on Wednesday, wasn’t initially set to compete at Te Rapa, with the Footes looking to enjoy the day as sponsors of the Great Northern Steeplechase (6500m).

Initially nominated for the Road

To The Jericho (3210m) at New Plymouth on Saturday, the Footes elected to change tack and give the son of Rock ‘N’ Pop his first test over hurdles at Te Rapa, and their decision proved fruitful on Sunday.

“He definitely needed the run on Wednesday, he blew a bit and pulled a bit throughout the race, so it was good to run him on Wednesday,” Foote said.

“He was straight into his breakfast [on Sunday], so I was fairly confident, as long as he could make it over all the jumps. He tries hard and I’m really proud of him. It was good to get his maiden hurdle and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Jockey Emily Farr was full of praise for The Bambino following the race and was delighted to ride Foote’s first winner.

“He [The Bambino] has been finishing off his amateur races so well with Amber Riddell on,” she said.

“Footy said to me, ‘he’s done a lot of jumping, so don’t be afraid to give him a good squeeze in the first and then just put him in a position and ride him from there’.

“It was the first jumps race for him and he has done it so impressively. He’s got a bright future and it was good to ride the first jumps winner for Ryan.” Loveracing News Desk



