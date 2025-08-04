Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Horse racing: Encouraging start to new season for glamour gallopers at Taupō

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Grail Seeker is being aimed at the Proisir Plate at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Race Images

Grail Seeker is being aimed at the Proisir Plate at Ellerslie on September 6. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott have their sights set on the opening Group One race of the season with a pair of talented mares, both of which appeared at the Taupō trials on Monday.

The first to step out on the soft surface was Grail Seeker, a multiple Group One

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save