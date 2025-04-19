Saturday’s group three Manco Easter Handicap (1600m) at Ellerslie capped a rapid and popular rise to stardom for Waverley visitor Doctor Askar.
The time-honoured $150,000 feature was the fifth win in a row for the Derryn gelding, who has now earned $271,145 from a 15-start, six-win career. Doctor Askar is trained by his owner-breeder Joanne Moss, who named him after a Waikato Hospital doctor who she credits with saving her son’s life.
The equine Doctor Askar took nine starts to win his first race, eventually leaving maiden ranks with a narrow victory over 1400m at New Plymouth on December 27. He ran third in his next start at Trentham on January 11, and the four-year-old has never looked back since then.
His next four races produced four wins in succession. He took out a special conditions maiden at Trentham on January 18, followed by Rating 75 successes at Waverley on February 28 and Trentham on March 22. Moss raised the bar with a first black-type assignment in the Listed Flying Handicap (1400m) on March 29, and Doctor Askar rose to the challenge and scored another narrow win.
Saturday’s Easter was by far his toughest test. It was his first time at Group Three level, first time at Ellerslie, first time right-handed and first time racing over 1600m. But Doctor Askar took all of those new challenges in his stride and came out on top again.